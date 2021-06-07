Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Department of Women and Child Development, Punjab has issued a notification inviting application for the recruitment to the post of Anganwadi Workers, Mini Anganwadi Workers (Mini AWWs), and Anganwadi Helpers. Eligible and interested women candidates can apply for Punjab Anganwadi Worker on sswcd.punjab.gov.in within 30 days from the publication of the advertisement. The Application will be submitted through offline mode. Also Read - Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Class 5 Pass Out Candidates Can Get Job In Anganwadi Without Examination, Apply Today

Of the total 4481 vacancies notified, 3229 are for Anganwadi Helper Posts, 1170 for Anganwadi Worker, and 82 for Mini Anganwadi Worker. For detailed notification click here.

Educational qualifications:

For Anganwadi Worker (AWW) – Graduation and Punjabi at 10th Level

For Mini Anganwadi Worker (Mini AWW) – Graduation and Punjabi at 10th Level

For Anganwadi Helper (AWH) – 10th passed with Punjabi

Age limit: 18 years to 37 years

Selection process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of

Educational qualification based merit list

Interview and document verification

Medical examination

Important Dates to Remember

Notification Date: June 3, 2021

Last date of submission: July 3