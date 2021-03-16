New Delhi: The India Post has invited applications to fill a total of 1421 gramin dak sevak (GDS) posts in Kerala postal circles. Those interested can find the application forms for the same on the official website—appost.in . The last date for submission of the forms is April 7. Besides, candidates can also apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 by clicking here https://indiapostgdsonline.in/gdsonlinec3p6/reference.aspx. Notably, this is the third cycle of gramin dak sevak recruitment in Kerala postal circles. Through this recruitment drive (India Post GDS Recruitment 2021), candidates will be hired for the posts of branch postmaster, assistant branch postmaster and dak sevak in various cities of Kerala such as Calicut, Trivendrum, Idukki etc. Also Read - DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Application Process Starts For Over 1,000 Posts Tomorrow, Apply Through This Direct Link

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Community wise Consolidation of Posts

UR– 784 posts

EWS– 167 posts

OBC – 297 posts

PWD-A – 11 posts

PWD-B– 22 posts

PWD-C – 19 posts

PWD-D– 2 posts

SC – 105 posts

ST – 14 posts

Total-1421

Follow These Steps to Apply

Stage 1. Registration: Candidate needs to register in the Registration module once per cycle and obtain a unique registration number

Stage 2. Fee Payment: UR/OBC/EWS Male/Trans-man need to make fee payment.

– In case of online payment, if no confirmation is received after the deduction of amount from the candidate’s bank account, candidates can await upto 72 Hours for settlement.

– Offline payments can be made at any Head Post Office.

Stage 3. Apply Online

Fill Application.

Upload documents.

Submit Post preferences.

Preview and take print out.

Completion of these three steps will only be treated as submission of application.