HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has notified 165 vacancies, of which 87 vacancies are available in the Aircraft Manufacturing Division, and 78 vacancies are for Technician Apprentice.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at mhrdnats.gov.in against the establishment 'Hindustan Aeronautics limited' of State: Maharashtra, District: Nashik on or before February 25, 2021.

Educational Qualification

Engineering Graduates Apprentices: A candidate should possess a Degree in Engineering/Technology from a recognized university in the respective Disciplines/Subject fields only and the gap between the date of joining and passing date of the qualification should not be more than 3 years.

Technician Diploma Apprentices: A candidate should have a Diploma in Engineering/Technology from the State Board of Technical Education in the respective Disciplines/Subject fields only and the gap between the date of joining and passing date of the qualification should not be more than 3 years. Those who are undergoing/Completed Graduate – engineering are not eligible for this apprenticeship programme.

Here’s the direct link to apply online:

Direct link to apply online for HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2021