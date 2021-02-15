IB ACIO Exam 2021: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday activated the Mock Test link for the recruitment examination of Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/ Executive (IB ACIO). Those who have registered for the examination are advised to go through the mock test to understand the paper pattern. Also Read - 5 Healthy Seeds You Should Eat Daily For Better Nutrition
Click Here For Direct Link
Earlier the MHA had released IB ACIO admit card on the official website.
Follow These Steps to Download IB ACIO Tier I Admit Card 2021
– Visit the official MHA website: mha.gov.in
–Enter your User ID, password and click on login
– Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
–Check the date, time and city of your exam
–Download and take a print out for further reference
Click Here For Direct Link of IB ACIO Admit Card
IB ACIO Exam Pattern
|Section
|Total Questions
|General Awareness/ Current Affairs
|20
|General Studies
|20
|Numerical Aptitude
|20
|Reasoning Logical Aptitude
|20
|English
|20
|Total
|100
About IB ACIO Exam
Through this exam, the home ministry aims to fill up 2,000 vacancies. The IB ACIO Tier-I examination 2021 will be held in the second half of February. After qualifying the Tier-I examination, candidates will be called for the Tier-II examination.
After passing the Tier-II examination, they will be called for an interview round. Later MHA will release a final merit list on its official website.