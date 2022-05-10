Lucknow: In a move to promote sports in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government has decided to appoint international sports medal winners to 24 posts in nine departments of the state. Briefing media about UP cabinet’s decision, state’s Finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said, the sportspersons, who have a domicile of Uttar Pradesh and have won medals in international sports events, including Olympics, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games, will be posted on gazetted posts on 24 posts in nine departments.Also Read - IPL 2022 GT vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: This Year's New Entrants to Play Against Each Other, Winning Chances of Which Team? Watch Video

A committee formed under the chief secretary will select these sportspersons and the medal winners of the Paralympic Games are also covered under the decision.

"The move will help in developing a sports culture in the state," said the Minister.

The nine departments where these appointments will be made are–

Rural Development

Secondary Education

Basic Education

Home Department

Panchayati Raj Department

Youth Welfare Department

Transport Department

Forest Department

Revenue Department.

The decision will be implemented by September 1, 2022. The posts have been kept outside the ambit of the Public Service Commission by the Department of Personnel, the government said in a statement here.

Similar schemes are also currently operational in other states of Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and Bihar.