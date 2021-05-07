India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: The India Post has sought applications for Gramin Dak Sevaks against 1,940 posts in Bihar Circle and 2,428 vacancies in Maharashtra Circle (India Post GDS Recruitment 2021). Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for these posts can do so by visiting the official website of India Post — appost.in — on or before 26 May, 2021. Further details about the recruitment process are given below in the copy. Also Read - India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Last Date to Apply Online For 1,421 Posts Today, Direct Link Here

Vacancy details

Total Number of Posts – 4,368

Important dates for India Post GDS Recruitment 2021

Starting date for online application: 27 April, 2021

Last date for online application: 26 May, 2021

Eligibility

Candidates should have passed 10th standard from any recognized school or education board. Also, they should have studied English, Mathematics and Language as a compulsory or elective subject. Apart from this, knowledge of the local language is compulsory.

Age limit

The age of the candidates should be between 18 to 40 years. Along with this, age relaxation will be applicable to the reserved category candidates.

Selection process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the applications submitted online on the basis of an automated generated merit list as per the rules.