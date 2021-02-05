India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: India Post (Post of India) has issued a notification for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment of 3,679 vacancies in Delhi, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, and others. Those interested can apply on the official website i.e. appost.in or before 26 February 2021. Of the total 3679 vacancies, 2296 positions are for AP GDS Recruitment 2021, 233 are for Delhi, and 1150 for Telangana.

Eligibility:

Age: Candidates should be within the age group of 18 to 40 years. There will be no relaxation in upper age limit to EWS candidates. However, the persons belonging to EWSs who are not covered under the scheme of reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs shall get 10% reservation in engagement to the Gramin Dak Sevak posts in the Department of Posts as per Directorate instructions circulated vide no. 17-09/2019-GDS dated 26.02.2019.

Education qualification: Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of Gramin Dak

Sevaks

Selection: Candidates will be selected for the GDS posts based on the merit list.

Follow these steps to apply for the GDS Recruitment 2021 of the India Post:

– Login to the official website of the India Post

– Candidates need to register through the Registration module on the website to obtain their unique registration number

– Those candidates who belong to the UR/OBC/EWS Male/Trans-man categories will be required to make the fee payments. If a confirmation is not received and the amount is deducted after making the online payments, they are required to wait for 72 hours for the settlement of the same. As for the offline payments, they can be made at a Head Post Office

-Candidates can then fill their application online, upload their documents, and submit their post preferences

– Preview the form and take a print out for future use