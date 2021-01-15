Indian Army Recruitment: A recruitment rally will be conducted at Army Recruiting Office, Cuttack from March 12 to 24, 2021. Those who are interested can apply for the recruitment rally online at joinindianarmy.nic.in before February 24, 2021.

Notably, the recruitment drive is being conducted for Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant, Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Soldier Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical, Soldier Tradesmen, and

Issuing a notification, the Indian Army said, “Army Recruitment Rally will be held for eligible candidates of Puri, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Khorda, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Jagatsingpur, Kendrapara and Nayagarh districts from 12 March 2021 to 24 March 2021. Exact location and venue of rally will be confirmed later as per COVID-19 pandemic situation.”

Candidates will receive their admit card on their registered email-id 15 days prior to the commencement of the rally. They should reach the venue on a given date and time as mentioned in the hall ticket. Those who fail to produce their admit card won’t be allowed to participate in the rally.