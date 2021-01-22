Indian Army Recruitment: The Indian Army will organise a recruitment rally for various military posts. Candidates between 16 – 21 years will be allowed to participate in this recruitment rally 2021, which will be held in Agar-Malwa, Alirajpur, Barwani, Burhanpur, Dewas, Dhar, Jhabua, Khandwa, Khargone, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ratlam, Shajapur, and Ujjain districts of Madhya Pradesh. Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Application Process For SSC 49th Course Begins Today | Direct Link Here

As per the notification released by the Indian Army, this recruitment rally will be held from March 20 to March 30 at Kushabhau Thakre Stadium, Dewas. Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Golden Opportunity to Become Officer in Indian Army, Selection Without Exam | Apply Online

Candidates, through this recruitment rally, would be recruited for several posts including soldier general duty, soldier general duty (tribal candidate), soldier clerk, storekeeper, technical soldier. They will be recruited after physical test, written test, and documents verification. Also Read - Indian Army Officer Recruitment 2019: November 13 Last Date For Class 12 Candidates to Apply, Register on joinindianarmy.nic.in

Besides, a recruitment rally will also be conducted at Army Recruiting Office, Cuttack from March 12 to 24, 2021. Those interested can apply for the recruitment rally online at joinindianarmy.nic.in before February 24, 2021.

Issuing a notification, the Indian Army had said, “Army Recruitment Rally will be held for eligible candidates of Puri, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Khorda, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Jagatsingpur, Kendrapara and Nayagarh districts from 12 March 2021 to 24 March 2021. Exact location and venue of rally will be confirmed later as per COVID-19 pandemic situation.”