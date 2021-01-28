Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Indian Railways Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW), Varanasi has released a notification inviting applications for 44th Batch BLW Act Apprentice 2020-21. Interested candidates apply online for a total of 374 vacancies (ITI and Non-ITI seats) only at blwactapprentice.in. Also Read - IRFC IPO Allotment Today: Check Where, When And How to Check Your Application Status

The last date for registration of online applications is February 15, 2021.

Take a look at the details

Application Fee:

Rs 100/- only for General / OBC category candidates.

No fee for SC, ST, PH and Women candidates.

Educational Qualifications: (As on 15/01/2021)

For ITI: The candidate must have passed 10th class (Matric) examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks and also must passed ITI in relevant trades.

For Non-ITI: 10th class examination passed or its equivalent with minimum 50% marks.

Age Limit:

15 to 22 years.

Age Relaxation: 05 years for SC / ST, 03 years for OBC, 10 years for Physical Handicap candidates.

Stipend:

Stipend will be paid as per Railway Board’s instructions issued from time to time.

Important dates to remember:

Last date to apply: February 15, 2021

Last date fee payment: February 17, 2021

Last date upload document: February 17, 2021.

Selection Process:

Endurance Test

Physical Standard Test

Written Examination