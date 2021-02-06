New Delhi: The Central Railway has released a notification inviting applications for recruitment to various posts. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2532 vacancies in various locations such as Mumbai, Bhusawal, Pune, Nagpur, and Solapur under various units such as Carriage & Wagon, Mumbai Kalyan Diesel Shed, Parel Workshop, Manmad Workshop etc. Also Read - Over 2400km New Lines And 6000km Electrification: Indian Railways Sets Target For 2021-22 | Details Here
Those interested can apply on or before March 5, 2021, till 5 PM on RRC Official website of RRC – rrccr.com.
RRC Apprentice cluster wise Posts vacancies
|Total Vacancies: 2532
- Mumbai
- Carriage & Wagon (Coaching) Wadi Bunder – 258 Posts
- Mumbai Kalyan Diesel Shed – 53 Posts
- Kurla Diesel Shed – 60 Posts
- Sr.DEE (TRS) Kalyan – 179 Posts
- Sr.DEE (TRS) Kurla – 192 Posts
- Parel Workshop – 418 Posts
- Matunga Workshop – 547 Posts
- S&T Workshop, Byculla – 60 Posts
- Bhusawal
- Carriage and Wagon Depot – 122 Posts
- Electric Loco Shed, Bhusawal – 80 Posts
- Electric Locomotive Workshop – 118 Posts
- Manmad Workshop – 51 Posts
- TMW Nasik Road – 49 Posts
- Pune
- Carriage & Wagon Depot – 31 Posts
- Diesel Loco Shed – 121 Posts
- Nagpur
- Electric Loco Shed – 48 Posts
- Ajni Carriage & Wagon Depot – 66 Posts
- Solapur
- Carriage & Wagon Depot – 58 Posts
- Kurduwadi Workshop – 21 Posts
Age limit: Minimum age limit eligibility is between 15 years to 24 Years as on 1-1-2021
Selection: Merit List Basis
Educational Qualifications: The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training / State Council for Vocational Training.
Application Fee: Rs 100
Important Dates to Remember:
Starting Date of Online Application – 06 February 2021 from 11 AM
Last Date of Online Application – 05 March 2021 upto 5 PM
How to Apply
Interested candidates can apply for Central Railway Recruitment 2021 through online mode from February 6-March 5 till 5 pm.
Login to rrccr.com
Submit your online application
A registration number will be issued
Note your registration number for further stages of the engagement process/correspondence with RRC.