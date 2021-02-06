New Delhi: The Central Railway has released a notification inviting applications for recruitment to various posts. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2532 vacancies in various locations such as Mumbai, Bhusawal, Pune, Nagpur, and Solapur under various units such as Carriage & Wagon, Mumbai Kalyan Diesel Shed, Parel Workshop, Manmad Workshop etc. Also Read - Over 2400km New Lines And 6000km Electrification: Indian Railways Sets Target For 2021-22 | Details Here

Those interested can apply on or before March 5, 2021, till 5 PM on RRC Official website of RRC – rrccr.com.

RRC Apprentice cluster wise Posts vacancies

Total Vacancies: 2532 Mumbai

Carriage & Wagon (Coaching) Wadi Bunder – 258 Posts

Mumbai Kalyan Diesel Shed – 53 Posts

Kurla Diesel Shed – 60 Posts

Sr.DEE (TRS) Kalyan – 179 Posts

Sr.DEE (TRS) Kurla – 192 Posts

Parel Workshop – 418 Posts

Matunga Workshop – 547 Posts

S&T Workshop, Byculla – 60 Posts

Bhusawal

Carriage and Wagon Depot – 122 Posts

Electric Loco Shed, Bhusawal – 80 Posts

Electric Locomotive Workshop – 118 Posts

Manmad Workshop – 51 Posts

TMW Nasik Road – 49 Posts

Pune

Carriage & Wagon Depot – 31 Posts

Diesel Loco Shed – 121 Posts

Nagpur

Electric Loco Shed – 48 Posts

Ajni Carriage & Wagon Depot – 66 Posts

Solapur

Carriage & Wagon Depot – 58 Posts

Kurduwadi Workshop – 21 Posts

Age limit: Minimum age limit eligibility is between 15 years to 24 Years as on 1-1-2021

Selection: Merit List Basis

Educational Qualifications: The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training / State Council for Vocational Training.

Application Fee: Rs 100

Important Dates to Remember:

Starting Date of Online Application – 06 February 2021 from 11 AM

Last Date of Online Application – 05 March 2021 upto 5 PM