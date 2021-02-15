India Post Recruitment 2021: The last date to apply for Level 2 jobs in the 7th pay scale will end on Monday, February 15. Those who want to apply for the post must register for the same by tonight itself through the prescribed application format. Notably, India Post (Post of India) a few days back had issued notification for the recruitment of 16 vacancies of Staff Car Driver. To know more about the vacancy, candidates are advised to visit the official website @indiapost.gov.in. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Centre Announces Massive Rs 80,000 Hike in THIS Ceiling - Deets Inside

"It is proposed to fill up Sixteen vacancies of Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade) (General Central Service, Gr.C, Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial) in the Pay Rs 19,900 (Level 2 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC) in the office of the Senior Manager, Mail Motor Service, Worli, Mumbai-400018 Department of Posts, Ministry of Communication & IT on Deputation/ Absorption basis in the Department of Posts failing which by Deputation/ Absorption from other Ministries/ on Deputation or Reemployment of Armed Forces Personnel," read the official notification.

Age Limit: Maximum age limit is 56 years as of the closing date of receipt of applications.

Education Qualification: Pass in 10th standard from a recognized board or institute.

How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for India Post Mumbai Recruitment Notification 2021 through the prescribed application format. Once applied, candidates cannot withdraw their candidature subsequently.

Documents Required:

Integrity certificate.

List of penalties imposed if any

Vigilance clearance certificate.

Self Attested photocopies of the ACRs for the last five (05) years (2015-2016 to 2019-2020).