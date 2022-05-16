Recruitment News: With economic activity showing a magnificent recovery from the grip of the pandemic, companies are expected to increase their headcount in the June quarter than in the current quarter. Currently, large corporations such as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Bank of India and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) have invited applications for various positions. Those interested can take a look at the list below and apply before the deadline ends.Also Read - Good News for Tech Sector! HCL, Airtel And Other Firms to Ramp up Hiring. Deets Here

Junior Research Fellow at DRDO

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will hire young researchers without conducting a recruitment exam. As per the notification released by the DRDO, applications have been invited for Junior Research Fellow (JRF) posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of the DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

Bank of India

Bank of India has invited applications for 696 regular and contractual positions. The 696 open positions include economists, statisticians, risk managers, credit analysts, credit officers, technical and information technology officers, and managers.

Grameen Dak Sevaks in India Post Payments Bank

The India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has invited online applications for the post of Grameen Dak Sevaks (GDSs) as executives to perform direct sales and related activities at various offices of the bank as per the requirements.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online till May 20 at the official website of IPPB- www.ippbonline.com. Total number of GDSs required on engagement is 650.

Telangana TSSPDCL

The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TSSPDCL) has notified job advertisement for 1271 different positions. Interested candidates can apply for Assistant Engineer/Electrical, Sub-engineer and Junior Lineman by June 3.

Group C Posts at Indian Army

Indian Army Southern Command has invited applications for Group C positions such as Safaiwali, Safaiwala, Driver Ord Gde, and Lower Division Clerk (LDC). The candidates will have to undergo a written as well as skill test and based on that the candidates will be selected. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 58 vacancies, out of which, 46 vacancies are for the Safaiwali posts, 9 for Lower Division Clerk (LDC), 2 for Driver Ord Gde, and one for Safaiwala. Those interested and eligible can apply offline by June 14.