Bhubaneswar: At a time when scores of UPSC aspirants are demanding extra attempts in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government has raised the upper age limit for government job aspirants of the general category by six years – from 32 years to 38 years. Moreover, the upper age limit of women, Schedule Tribes, scheduled castes, socially and economically backward class, and physically challenged persons for such jobs has been raised from 38 to 43 years. As per the new rules, ST/SC/SEBC PwD candidates (including women) can apply for state government jobs till 53 years.

The decision to Benefit Lakh of Candidates

The decision expected to benefit lakhs of candidates will remain effective for three years – 2021, 2022 and 2023. Meanwhile, Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra, in a video message said, "The decision will be beneficial to those job seekers who have crossed the present upper age limit to apply for state government jobs. There have been delays in recruitment due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation."

"The state government has decided to give more relaxation to the person with disability (PwD) candidates. For General PwD candidates, the upper age limit has been raised to 48 years whereas ST/SC/SEBC PwD candidates (including women) can apply for state government jobs till 53 years", he added.

Amendment to Odisha Civil Service (Fixation of Upper Age Limit) Rules, 1989