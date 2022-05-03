PNB Recruitment 2022: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has invited applications from eligible candidates for 145 vacancies. The registration closes for PNB Recruitment 2022 closes on May 7, 2022. Eligible aspirants can apply online for 145 positions at the official website of the Punjab National Bank- pnbindia.in.Also Read - Self Study - Key to Cracking Government Jobs Examinations

Candidates will be selected through an online test followed by an interview. Online registration for PNB Recruitment 2022 started on April 22, 2022. The application process for PNB Recruitment 2022 is scheduled to close on May 07, 2022. The tentative date of the online examination for PNB Recruitment 2022 is June 12, 2022.

PNB Recruitment 2022: Jon Opening for 145 Posts

Manager (Risk): 40 posts

Manager (Credit): 100 posts

Senior Manager: 5 posts

PNB Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The lower age limit for the candidates applying for the posts is 25 years while the upper age limit is 35 years (As of 01.01.2022).

NOTE: It is to be noted that the number of vacancies/reserved vacancies is provisional and may vary according to the actual requirement of the Bank

PNB Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

SC, ST and PWD: Rs 50/- per candidate (only intimation charges) +GST as applicable

All other candidates: Rs 850/- per candidate + GST as applicable

PNB Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Manager(Credit): Chartered Accountant(CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/Cost Management Accountant- CMA (ICWA) from Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

For More details please refer to PNB SO Recruitment 2022 Official Notification