PSTCL Recruitment 2021: Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL), Patiala has invited online applications to fill 490 vacancies of for assistant engineer, junior engineer, clerk and other posts. The last date to submit an application against these vacancies is Monday, 17 May, 2021. The application process had started on April 26, 2021. Interested candidates who have still not registered can apply online by visiting the official website of PSTCL — www.pstcl.org.

The online test is tentatively scheduled in the month of June/ July in all districts of Punjab, including UT Chandigarh. The number of vacancies is tentative and may be increased or decreased as per requirement.

Vacancy Details

Name of post — Number of posts

Assistant Engineer/OT (Electrical): 43

Assistant Engineer (Civil): 06

Account officer: 07

Assistant Manager/HR: 02

Assistant Manager/IT: 01

Divisional Accountant: 10

Junior Engineer/ substation: 200

Junior Engineer/ civil: 15

Junior Engineer/ Communication: 11

Telephone Mechanic: 15

Lower Division Clerk/Typist: 140

Lower Division clerk (Accounts): 40

How to register for PSTCL Recruitment 2021:

Visit PSTL website www.pstcl.org and click Recruitment against CRA-10-2021. Register by filling up necessary details(category of post opted, name, category g, Mobile No. and e-mail). Check Application sequence number/user Id and password received on your email and password Re log in to your account by entering your user Id and password Fill up the application and upload a photo, signature, and relevant qualifications, reservations, and experience document. Make payment through Debit card/Credit Card/Net banking as required Take a print out of the same for future use.

Interested candidates can apply for the posts mentioned above after checking the eligibility criteria, including educational qualification and age limit, on the official website.

Check the detailed official notification HERE.