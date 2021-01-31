SSC CGL exam 2021: The registration window of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam will close today. Those who want to appear in the SSC CGL examination 2021 can submit their online application by 11.30 pm tonight at ssc.nic.in. Also Read - SSC CGL 2020 Notification Released on ssc.nic.in | Important Dates, Eligibility And Other Details Here

“Aspiring candidates for Combined Graduate Level Examination-2020, should submit their online application much before the closing date i.e. 31.01.2021 and not to wait till the last date. No extension of the last date for submission of online applications will be granted,” the SSC had notified. Also Read - BSEB STET 2019 Admit Card Released | Follow These Steps to Download

Follow these steps to apply online

Step 1: Login to the official SSC website – www.ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Apply’ under ‘CGL’ category

Step 3: Login as a new user

Step 4: Fill in your credentials

Step 5: Candidate may give options for three centers, in the order of priority, within the same region. Choice for all the three Centers must be given in the order of preference.

Step 6: Upload scanned image of photograph and signature.

Candidates can pay the application fees till February 2. Those who wish to deposit the fees offline can generate the bank challan by February 4 and deposit it in bank will February 6. The computer-based exam for SSC CGL 2020 will be held from May 29 to June 7.