UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor, Stores Officer, Assistant Mineral Economist, and others under UPSC Recruitment 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is March 03, 2022.

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application: 03 March 2021

Vacancy Details

A total of 33 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Assistant Professor(History):1

Stores Officer: 11

Assistant Mineral Economist (Intelligence): 14

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda) Agad Tantra evum Vidhi Vaidyak: 1

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda) Dravya Guna: 1

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda) Prasuti Tantra evum Stri Roga: 2

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda) Ras Shastra evum Bhaishajya Kalpana: 2

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda) Shalakya Tantra: 1

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

AME : Master’s Degree in Applied Geology or Geology or Economics or Bachelors Degree in Mining Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.3 years’ experience in the field of mineral economics.

: Master’s Degree in Applied Geology or Geology or Economics or Bachelors Degree in Mining Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.3 years’ experience in the field of mineral economics. Assistant Professor (Ayurveda): Degree in Ayurveda Medicine from a University established by law or statutory board/faculty/examining body of Indian Medicine or equivalent as recognized under Indian Medicine Central Council Act 1970. A post Graduate Degree in the subject/specialty concerned included in the schedule of Indian Medicine Central Council Act 1970.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria including educational qualification and selection process through the detailed notification given below. UPSC Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here UPSC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit Assistant Professor (History): 35 years

Stores Officer: 30 years

Assistant Mineral Economist (Intelligence): 35 years

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda) Agad Tantra evum Vidhi Vaidyak: 45 years

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda) Dravya Guna: 45 years

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda) Prasuti Tantra evum Stri Roga: 45 years

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda) Ras Shastra evum Bhaishajya Kalpana: 45 years

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda) Shalakya Tantra: 48 years

How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply online at upsc.gov.in on or before March 03, 2021. Candidates can save, download, and take a printout of the submitted online application form for future reference. To apply online, candidates must click on the link given below.