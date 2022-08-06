ISRO Teacher Recruitment 2022: Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota (SDSC SHAR) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for Primary Teacher (PRT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), and other posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, apps.shar.gov.in. The registration process will begin today August 06, 2022. The last date for submission of the application form is August 28, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 19 vacant posts will be filled. Candidates can check the education qualification, and other details here.Also Read - JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Begins Tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in; Exam on August 28

ISRO Teacher Important Dates

The registration process will begin: August 06

The registration process will end: August 28

ISRO Teacher Vacancy Details

Name of the post and number of vacancy

Post Graduate Teacher (Mathematics): 2 Posts

Post Graduate Teacher (Physics): 1 Post

Post Graduate Teacher (Biology): 1 Post

Post Graduate Teacher (Chemistry): 1 Post

Trained Graduate Teacher (Mathematics): 2 Posts

Trained Graduate Teacher (English): 1 Post

Trained Graduate Teacher (Chemistry): 1 Post

Trained Graduate Teacher (Biology): 1 Post

Trained Graduate Teacher (PET-Male): 1 Post

Trained Graduate Teacher (PET-Female): 1 Post

Primary Teacher (PRT): 5 Posts

ISRO Teacher Salary

Post Graduate Teacher: Rs 47,600 – 1,51,100/- Trained Graduate Teacher: Rs. 47,600 – 1,51,100/ Primary Teacher: Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400/-

ISRO Teacher Eligibility Criteria

PGT: Integrated Post Graduate with atleast 50% marks in aggregate OR Master Degree from a recognised University with atleast 50% marks in aggregate, in Mathematics/Applied Mathematics.B.Ed / equivalent degree from a recognised University. Proficiency to teach in English medium. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification and selection process through the detailed notification shared below.

ISRO Teacher Age Limit

Post Graduate Teacher: 18-40 years Trained Graduate Teacher: 18-35 years Primary Teacher: 18-30 years

ISRO Teacher Selection Process

The mode of Selection will be a Written Test and a Skill Test.

How to Apply For ISRO Teacher Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of SDSC SHAR at sdsc.shar.gov.in till August 28, 2022. For more details, check the notification shared above.