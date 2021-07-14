Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Looking for a job in Anganwadi? Here’s a golden opportunity for such candidates. The Women and Child Development, Kalaburagi, has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Anganwadi worker and Helper (WCD Anganwadi Kalaburagi Recruitment 2021). Interested candidates can apply latest by July 31. A total of 331 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.Also Read - NEET 2021 UG Latest News Today: NTA Changes Exam Pattern This Year. Check This BIG Update Here

Candidates can also directly apply for these posts (Anganwadi Recruitment 2021) by clicking on this link https://anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in/. They are requested to go through the official notification of (Anganwadi Recruitment 2021) through this link https://anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in/.

Important Dates for Anganwadi Recruitment 2021

Start date to apply online: July 1, 2021

Last date to apply online: July 31, 2021

Vacancy Details for Anganwadi Recruitment 2021

Anganwadi and Helper – 331

Eligibility Criteria for Anganwadi Recruitment 2021

Candidates should have a minimum 4th class pass and maximum 9th class pass certificates from a recognized board.

Age Limit for Anganwadi Recruitment 2021

Candidates’ age limit should be between 18 to 35 years (Age relaxation will be given to candidates from reserved categories as per government norms).

Selection Criteria for Anganwadi Recruitment 2021

Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit.