Bihar Police Recruitment 2021: Here’s a golden opportunity for youths looking for a job in Bihar Police. Bihar Police has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Sub Inspector and Constable under Sports Quota (Bihar Police Recruitment 2021). All interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts can apply by visiting the official website of Bihar Police at biharpolice.bih.nic.in. Applications for Bihar Police Recruitment 2021 began on July 10.Also Read - RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2021: Bumper Vacancy Announced For Patwari Post in Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Application Starts Today | Check Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can also directly apply to these posts (Bihar Police Recruitment 2021) by clicking on this link http://biharpolice.bih.nic.in/. Candidates are requested to go through the official notification of Bihar Police Recruitment 2021 before applying. A total of 106 posts will be filled through Bihar Police Recruitment 2021 process, out of which 85 vacancies are for constable and 21 are for SI post.

Important Dates for Bihar Police Recruitment 2021

Start date to apply online: July 10, 2021

Last date to apply online: August 9, 2021

Vacancy Details for Bihar Police Recruitment 2021

Sub Inspector – 21 Posts

Constable – 85 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Bihar Police Recruitment 2021

Sub Inspector – Candidate should be a graduate from a recognized Central/ State University.

Constable– Candidate should have completed 10+2 or Maulvi Certificate from Bihar State Madrasa Education Board, Patna or Acharya or have an equivalent degree.

Age Limit for Bihar Police Recruitment 2021

Candidates’ age limit should be between 18 to 23 years (Candidates from reserved categories will be given relaxation as per government norms).

Application Fee for Bihar Police Recruitment 2021

UR/EBC/BC/EWS: Rs.700/-

SC/ST: Rs.400/-

Salary for Bihar Police Recruitment 2021

Police Constable – Pay Scale – Level 3 Rs. 21700/- to 69100/-

Sub Inspector – As per Bihar Government norms.