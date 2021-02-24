Bihar Police Recruitment 2021 Notification: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar Police has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Fireman. The candidates who are interested can apply on the official website of the board. A total of 2380 vacancies are available in Pay Scale 3 (Rs 21700, – 69100), against advertisement number 01/2021. The Bihar Police Fireman Online Application will start from today i.e. on 24 February 2021. Also Read - SBI PO Main Result 2020 Announced, Here's How You Can Check Result of Selected Candidates Through Direct Link

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for CSBC Fireman Recruitment 2021 on or before 25 March 2021 on the official website of CSBC.

Notification: Bihar Police Recruitment 2021 for 2380 Fireman Posts: Apply Online @csbc.bih.nic.in, Check Qualification, Salary, Notification Here

Last Date of Submission: March 25, 2021

City Patna

State Bihar

Country India

Organization Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar Police

Education Qual Senior Secondary

Candidates seeking to apply Bihar Police Fireman Recruitment 2021 should 10+2. More details on Bihar Police Fireman 2021 such as eligibility, the application process, selection process, salary and other details below:

Notification Details

Advt No. – 01/2021

Bihar Police Fireman Important Dates

Opening Date of Online Application: 24 February 2021

Closing date of Online Application: 25 March 2021

Bihar Police Fireman Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 2380

Fireman (Male) – 1487

Fireman (Female) – 893

Bihar Police Fireman Salary:

Level 3 (Rs. 21700, – 69100)

Eligibility Criteria for Bihar Police Fireman Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should be 12th class passed

Bihar Police Fireman Age Limit:

General (Male and Female) – 18 to 25 Years

BC Male and OBC Male – 18 to 27 Years

BC Female and OBC Female – 18 to 28 Years

SC, ST (Male and Female) – 18 to 30 Years

Selection Process for Bihar Police Fireman Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of the Written Test and Physical Test.

Bihar Police Fireman Exam Pattern

There will be 100 objective-type questions of 100marks. The duration of the test is 2 hours.

Bihar Police Fireman Syllabus

The questions will of 10th level in English, Hindi, Maths, S.St (Hinstory, Geography, Civics, Economics) and Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Botany). The candidates will be required minimum 30% marks in order to appear for PET