New Delhi: The CSIR- National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI), Lucknow has invited applications for the various posts of Junior Secretariat Assistant. The candidates who are eligible and interested in the post can check the advertisements on the official website of CSIR-NBRI at nbri.res.in. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned all the important details below:Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2021: Haryana Postal Circle Invites Applications For Sports Quota Vacancies. Check Details

CSIR-NBRI vacancy details Also Read - Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Final Few Hours For Chance to Fill 4350 Vacancies, Apply Now | Direct Link

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 10 vacancies

5 vacancies are for the post of Junior Secretariat Assistant (General)

5 vacancies are for the post of Junior Secretariat Assistant ( Finance and Accounts)

2 vacancies are for the post of Junior Secretariat Assistant (Store & Purchase).

CSIR-NBRI recruitment 2021 age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates applying for the above-mentioned post should not be more than 28 years as on September 30. Also Read - Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: No Written Test, Salary up to Rs 35000. Apply Now For Technical Assistant Posts on konkanrailway.com

The candidates must note that they will have to pay Rs 100 as application fee in the form of a Demand draft in the favour of “Director, CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute, Lucknow” payable at Lucknow.

Candidates have to submit the application form in the prescribed format through the post to the following address:

Controller of Administration, CSIR-NBRI,

Rana Pratap Marg, Lucknow-226001

The application form along with the attested copies of all the required documents should reach the above-mentioned address by September 30. The selection for the post of Junior Secretariat Assistant will be based on the typing test (qualifying nature) and a written test