India Post Recruitment 2021: Are you looking for jobs with India Post? Here’s a good opportunity for you. The India Post Punjab Postal Circle has invited applications for various posts including Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Multi Tasking Staff. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for India Post recruitment 2021 by visiting the official website of India Post at indiapost.gov.in. Candidates without internet access can also submit their applications via offline mode before August 18, 2021.Also Read - ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Announced For Constable Post, No Exam Required, 10th-pass Candidates Can Apply | Check Eligibility, Notification

Candidates can apply for India Post recruitment 2021 by clicking on this DIRECT link. They are also advised to go through the official notification of India Post recruitment 2021 before applying for the posts. A total of 57 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Important Date for India Post Recruitment 2021

Last date to apply: 18 August 2021

Vacancy Details for India Post Recruitment 2021

Postal Assistant – 45 Posts

Sorting Assistant – 09 Posts

Multi-Tasking Staff – 03 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for India Post Recruitment 2021

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant- Candidate should have passed 12th class or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University. Candidates will have to produce a Certificate of Basic Computer Training from a recognized Computer Training Certificate from Central Government / State Government / University / Board etc.

Tasking Staff- Candidate should have passed class 10th or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University. Also, they should be well-versed with the local language of the concerned state or union territory.

Age Limit for India Post Recruitment 2021

Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant- 18 to 27 Years

Multi-Tasking Staff – 18 to 25 Years

(Age relaxation will be given to reserved categories candidates as per government norms)

Salary for India Post Recruitment 2021

Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant- Candidates will get a salary as per Level-4 Matrix (Rs. 25500- 81100)

Multi-Tasking Staff- Candidates will be given a salary in the range of Rs 18,000-Rs 56,900.