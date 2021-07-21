India Post Recruitment 2021: In a golden opportunity for youths looking for a job with India Post, Punjab Postal Circle has sought applications for various posts including Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Multi Tasking Staff. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to apply for India Post Recruitment 2021 by visiting the official website of India Post at indiapost.gov.in. Candidates also have the option of submitting applications to these posts (India Post Recruitment 2021) through offline mode on or before 18 August 2021.Also Read - Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Announced For This Post in Indian Railways, Rs 61,000 to be Given as Salary | Check Eligibility, Important Dates

Candidates can also directly apply for these posts (India Post Recruitment 2021) in the prescribed format by clicking on this link. Candidates are requested to go through the official notification of India Post Recruitment 2021 before applying for these posts at this link. A total of 57 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive of India Post Recruitment 2021.

Important Date for India Post Recruitment 2021

Last date to apply: 18 August 2021

Vacancy Details for India Post Recruitment 2021

Postal Assistant – 45 Posts

Sorting Assistant – 09 Posts

Multi-Tasking Staff – 03 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for India Post Recruitment 2021

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant- Candidate should have passed class 12th or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University. Candidates will have to produce a Certificate of Basic Computer Training from a recognized Computer Training Certificate from Central Government / State Government / University / Board etc.

Multi-Tasking Staff- Candidate should have passed class 10th or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University. Also, candidates should be well-versed with the local language of the concerned state or union territory.

Age Limit for India Post Recruitment 2021

Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant- 18 to 27 Years

Multi-Tasking Staff – 18 to 25 Years

(There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Salary for India Post Recruitment 2021

Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant- Candidates will be given a salary in Level-4 Matrix (Rs. 25500- Rs 81100 will be given)

Multi-Tasking Staff- Candidates will be given a salary in the range of Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900.