Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Here's good news for youths looking to work with the Indian Army as an officer. The Indian Army has invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of officers under the Territorial Army. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts (Indian Army Recruitment 2021) by visiting the official website of the Indian Army, jointerritorialarmy.gov.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for these posts is August 19, 2021.

Apart from this, candidates can also directly apply for these posts (Indian Army Recruitment 2021) by clicking on this DIRECT link. They are also advised to go through the official notification of the Indian Army before applying for the recruitment drive.

Important Dates for Indian Army Recruitment 2021

Online application began on: July 20, 2021

Last date to apply online: 19 August 2021

Exam date: 26 September 2021

Vacancy Details for Indian Army Recruitment 2021

Territorial Army Officer

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Army Recruitment 2021

Candidates should be graduate from any recognized university.

Age Limit for Indian Army Recruitment 2021

Candidates’ age limit should be between 18 to 42 years.

Application Fee for Indian Army Recruitment 2021

Candidates will have to pay Rs. 200/- towards application fee.

Salary for Indian Army Recruitment 2021

Lieutenant – Level 10- 56,100 – 1,77,500 15500/-

Captain – Level 10A – 6,13,00 – 1,93,900 15500/-

Major – Level 11 – 6,94,00 – 2,07,200 15500/-

Lieutenant Colonel – Level – 12A- 1,21,200 – 2,12400 15500/-

Col – Level 13 – 1,30,600 – 2,15,900 15500/-

Brigadier – Level 13A – 1,39,600 – 2,17,600 15500/-

Selection Process for Indian Army Recruitment 2021

Shortlisted candidates will be called for screening (interview followed by written test) by the Preliminary Interview Board (PIB) of respective Territorial Army Group Headquarters. The final selection will be based on tests conducted by Services Selection Board (SSB) and Medical Board.