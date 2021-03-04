Indian Navy Recruitment 2021 Bumper Vacancy: Online applications for getting government jobs in the prestigious force of The Indian Navy have been opened to fill vacancies for 1159 that have been classified as Group C, Non Gazetted Industrial at various commands through Civilian Entrance Test INCET TMM 01/2021. Interested candidates including those holding 10th pass qualification are eligible to apply for the vacant posts. Candidates who want to apply for Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2021 must hurry as only a few days are left before the last date of application on joinindiannavy.gov.in. Also Read - UP Teacher Recruitment 2021: Application For Assistant Teacher, Principal Posts Begins Today

Here are all you need to know about important dates, vacancy details, eligibility criteria, selection process, exam pattern and other details of Indian Navy Recruitment 2021:

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: 22 February, 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 7 March, 2021

Vacancies

Eastern Naval Command – 710 Posts

Western Naval Command – 324 Posts

Southern Naval Command – 125 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding 10th pass qualification along with a certificate from a recognised Industrial Training Institute (ITI) are eligible to apply.

Age Limit: Between 18 to 25 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of screening of applications, written exam and document verification.

The exam pattern/scheme is as follows:

All shortlisted/eligible candidates will have to appear in the online computer-based exam consisting of objective type questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude/Quantitative Ability, General Awareness. The total marks of the exam will be 100. The date, time and venue of online test will be communicated to the candidates on their registered Email ID.

Application Fee

SC/ST/PwBDs/Ex-Servicemen and Women candidates – Exempted

All others: Rs. 205/-

How to apply for Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test INCET TMM 01/2021:

Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the online mode from 22 February to 7 March, 2021 on the official website http://joinindiannavy.gov.in/ or by clicking here.