Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Here's a golden opportunity for youths looking for a job in Indian Railways. The Indian Railway has invited applications for recruitment to 38 posts of Station Master under West Central Railway (WCR). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Indian Railway at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply is July 25, 2021.

Candidates can use this direct link to apply for Indian Railway recruitment 2021. They are advised to go through the official notification of Indian Railway recruitment before applying on this link. A total of 38 posts will be filled under this recruitment drive.

Important Dates for Indian Railway Recruitment 2021

Starting date to apply online: June 26, 2021

Last date to apply online: July 25, 2021, till 23:59 PM

Vacancy Details for Indian Railway Recruitment 2021

Station Master: 38 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Railway Recruitment 2021

A graduation degree or its equivalent qualification from any recognised university will be needed.

Age Limit for Indian Railway Recruitment 2021

The maximum age limit should be 40 years for General candidates (UR), 45 years for SC/ST candidates, and 43 years for OBC candidates.

Salary for Indian Railway Recruitment 2021

Candidates will be paid a salary of Rs. 61,400/ month.