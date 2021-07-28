ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Here’s good news for youths looking for jobs with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP). The ITBP has sought applications for the posts of constable. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts under ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021 by visiting the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The registration process for ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021 will begin on July 5 and end on September 2, 2021.Also Read - Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Announced For Various Posts in Anganwadi For 5th & 9th-Pass Candidates, No Exam Required | Check Eligibility, Notification Details

Candidates can find the DIRECT LINK to apply for ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021 here. They are also requested to go through the official notification of ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021 before applying for the posts. A total of 65 vacancies will be filled for non-gazetted and non-ministerial posts of constable (general duty) in Group ‘C’ under sports quota in Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021).

Important Dates for ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021

Start date to apply online – July 5, 2021

Last date to apply online – September 2, 2021

Eligibility Criteria for ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021

Candidates must have passed Matriculation (10th) or its equivalent examination from a recognized board.

Age Limit for ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 23 years.

Application Fee for ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021

Candidates will have to pay Rs 100 towards the application fee.

Selection Process for ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021

Candidates will have to appear for Documents, Physical Standard tests, and Detailed Medical tests. The minimum qualifying marks for all category i.e. UR/ SC/ ST/ OBC candidates will be 08.