ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Here's a golden opportunity for those looking to work with Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP). For the same, ITBP has sought applications for the posts of constable. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021 by visiting the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The registration process for ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021 began on July 5, and will end on September 2, 2021.

Apart from this, candidates can also directly apply for these posts (ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021) by clicking on this DIRECT link. They can also go through the official notification of ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021 with the help of that link. A total of 65 vacancies will be filled for non-gazetted and non-ministerial posts of constable (general duty) in Group ‘C’ under sports quota in Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021).

Important Dates for ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021

Start date to apply online – 5th July

Last date to apply online – 2nd September

Eligibility Criteria for ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021

Must have passed Matriculation (10th) or its equivalent examination from a recognized board.

Age Limit for ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 23 years.

Application Fee for ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021

An application fee of Rs 100 will be charged from candidates.

Selection Process for ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021

Candidates will have to appear for Documents, Physical Standard Test and Detailed Medical Test. The minimum qualifying marks for all category (UR/ SC/ ST/ OBC) candidates will be 08.