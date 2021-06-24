KSP Constable Recruitment 2021: In a golden opportunity for candidates looking to work in the police department, Karnataka State Police (KSP) has sought applications for the post of Civil Police Constable (CPC). The interested candidates can apply for Karnataka State Police Recruitment by July 12, 2021, by visiting the official website i.e. recruitment.ksp.gov.in or on cpc21.ksp-online.in. Also Read - JEE Main, NEET 2021 News: Top 5 LATEST UPDATES Students Should Know

The last date to apply for KSP Constable Recruitment 2021 was initially June 25. However, it was later extended to July 12, 2021.

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification of KSP Constable Recruitment 2021 before applying.

DIRECT LINK to Apply for Karnataka KSP Constable Recruitment 2021

KSP Constable Recruitment 2021: Vacancy

Total Vacancies- 4000

KSP Constable Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Start date for application- May 25

Last date for application- July 12

KSP Constable Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have a pass certificate of class 12th or equivalent examination.

KSP Constable Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Candidates’ age should be between 18 to 25 years.

KSP Constable Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

Candidates in the general category will be required to pay Rs 250 towards the application fee. The reserved category candidates will be exempted from paying the application fee.

KSP Constable Recruitment 2021: Salary

Selected candidates will be paid Rs 23,500 to 47,650 as salary.