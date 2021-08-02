OSSC Recruitment 2021: The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has announced the date for the written test for 586 vacancies for the post of Revenue Inspector as part of the OSSSC Recruitment 2021. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on osssc.gov.in. Applications for OSSSC Recruitment 2021 started on July 24 this year. Applications have been closed for now.Also Read - UP Gram Panchayat Sahayak Bharti Recruitment 2021: Application Form Submission Begins From Today, CHECK Details Here

OSSC Recruitment 2021 Revenue Inspector written exam will be conducted on August 29, 2021. Applicants should note that the examination will be of a total of 200 marks, held in two sittings in several districts of Odisha.

OSSC Recruitment 2021 Key Details

Age Limit: Candidates between the age group of 20 to 32 years will be able to apply for the post.

Salary: The monthly salary for the Revenue Inspector post is Rs 16,800.

Admission letter (Hall ticket) for the examination will be available on the OSSSC website 15 days ahead of the exam date. Candidates can carry their OSSC Recruitment 2021 admit card as a travel pass on the day of written test.