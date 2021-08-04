MPSC Prelims 2021 Exam Date: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) released the exam date for the MPSC Prelims 2021 for Subordinate Service post. The exam is scheduled to be held on 4 September 2021. Candidates who are interested in this government job can find more details about the exam, vacancies and other details on mpsc.gov.in. MPSC Prelims Exam 2021 is being conducted for 806 vacancies for posts including Police Sub Inspector, Assistant Section Officer, and Tax Inspector.Also Read - BEL Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Notified For Trainee Engineer, Project Engineer Posts; Apply Online at bel-india.in

MPSC Subordinate Service Group B Exam 2021 was initially scheduled for April 11 but due to the COVID-19 cases, the exam had to be postponed. The MPSC Prelims 2021 will be followed by MPSC Mains to shortlist candidates for interview, which is the final round for recruitment. Also Read - ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021: 10th-Pass Candidates Can Get Job For Constable Post in ITBP Without Exam | Check Salary, Eligibility, Official Notification

Click HERE for the official notification Also Read - VSSC Recruitment 2021: Today is Last Date to Apply For 158 Apprentice Vacancies at vssc.gov.in

As per the notification, the MPSC Prelims exam will be conducted both in Marathi and English language and will consist of 100 marks. The syllabus includes General Knowledge, Polity, Economics, Logical Reasoning among others.

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) recruitment drive is conducted to hire Group A, Group B civil service officers for the Maharashtra government. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for updates regarding vacancies.