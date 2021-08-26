NTPC Recruitment 2021: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to fill various posts of Assistant Officer (Finance) and Medical Specialist for NTPC projects and stations. In this recruitment drive, NTPC will fill 47 vacancies, out of which 27 are for Medical Specialists and the other 20 positions are to be filled by Assistant Officers (Finance). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website of NTPC at (www.ntpc.co.in). The online application process for the job has started and will continue till September 2.Also Read - OSSSC Recruitment 2021: Last Day to Register For 565 Group C Posts, Apply NOW at osssc.gov.in

Here’s all you need to know about NTPC Recruitment 2021:

Qualification for Medical Specialist: MBBS with MD / DNB in General Medicine / Paediatrics. A minimum of 1-year experience.

Upper Age Limit: 37 years

Qualification for Assistant Officer (Finance): Qualified CA or ICWA. A minimum of 1-year post qualification experience.

Upper Age Limit: 30 years

Application Fee: Interested candidates of General and OBC candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 300. And, there’s no pay fee charged for candidates belonging to the SC / ST / PwBD / XSM categories. The fee can be made through online/offline mode.

Selection Process: Interview.

How to Apply for NTPC Recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website of NTPC – www.ntpc.co.in

On the Homepage, click on “Click here to view the advertisement/apply” below Advertisement No. 07/21. This will take you to a new page.

Click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY”

Choose the post you are eligible to apply for

Fill in the relevant details and upload documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form

Save the application form and take a printout for future use

One can also use this DIRECT LINK to apply

For detailed information on these vacancies at NTPC, interested candidates can go through this notification here: https://www.ntpccareers.net/main/folders/Archives/advt/07.21%20detailed%20advt%20english.pdf