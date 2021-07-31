NTPC Recruitment 2021: Here’s a good opportunity for youths looking for a job with National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC). For the same, NTPC has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Executive and Senior Executive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website of NTPC at ntpc.co.in. The last date to apply for these posts is August 6, 2021.Also Read - Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Announced For Various Posts in Anganwadi For 5th & 9th-Pass Candidates, No Exam Required | Check Eligibility, Notification Details

Candidates can apply for NTPC recruitment 2021 by clicking on this DIRECT link. They can go through the official notification of NTPC recruitment 2021 before applying for these posts. A total of 21 posts will be filled through this NTPC Recruitment 2021 drive.

Important Date for NTPC Recruitment 2021

Last date to apply online: 6 August 2021

Vacancy Details for NTPC Recruitment 2021

Executive – 19 Posts

Senior Executive – 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for NTPC Recruitment 2021

Executive (Commercial) – Degree in Engineering in any discipline from a recognized University with at least 60% marks and Post Graduate Diploma in Management/ MBA or equivalent.

Executive (Consulting) for O&M- BE/B.Tech degree in Mechanical or Power Engineering from a recognized University with at least 60% marks.

Executive (Consultancy) for BE/B.Tech Engineering – Graduate in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University with at least 60% marks.

Executive (Consultancy) for Project Monitoring – BE/B.Tech in any discipline with at least 60% marks from a recognized University. Candidates should also have a Diploma in Project Management/MBA.

Executive (Business Analyst) – Masters in Business Analytics / Business Administration with at least 60% marks from a recognized University.

Senior Executive (Solar) – Degree in Engineering in any discipline from a recognized University with at least 60% marks.

Senior Executive (Company Secretary) – Must be a member of ICSI.

Senior Executive (Corporate Communication) – Post Graduate Degree or Post Graduate Diploma in Communication Advertising & Communication Management / Public Relations / Mass Communication / Journalism from a recognized University / Institute.

Executive (Clean Technologies) – Degree in Engineering/Technology in any discipline with at least 60% marks with M.Tech/Ph.D in Energy domain will be preferred.

Age Limit for NTPC Recruitment 2021

Executive – 35 Years

Senior Executive – 56 Years

Executive (Clean Technologies) – 56 Years

Selection Criteria for NTPC Recruitment 2021

Candidates will be selected on the basis of interviews.