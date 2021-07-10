NVS Recruitment 2021: Finding a job? Here’s a golden opportunity for youths to bag a job with Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), Patna. NVS has invited applications for various posts: Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Creative Teacher, and Faculty cum System Administrator (FCSA) on a contract basis for the Academic session 2021-22. Interested candidates are requested to visit the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in and apply latest for these posts (NVS Recruitment 2021) by July 11, 2021.Also Read - School Reopening News: BIG Update For Students of Classes 8-12 in Maharashtra | Details Inside

NVS Recruitment 2021: DIRECT LINK to Apply

Candidates are requested to go through the official notification of NVS Recruitment 2021 before applying for the posts. These vacancies (NVS Recruitment 2021) are temporary and tentative in JNVs situated in Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.

Vacancy Details for NVS Recruitment 2021

Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs)

Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs)

Creative teachers

Faculty Cum System Administrator (FCSA)

Salary Details for NVS Recruitment 2021

For PGTs – Rs. 35,750/- per month

For TGTs, Creative Teachers and FCSA – Rs. 34,125/- per month

Eligibility Criteria for NVS Recruitment 2021

For PGT – Candidates should have pursued Post Graduation with 50% marks with B.Ed.

For TGT:- Graduate with 50% marks in relevant subject as well as B.Ed. And must have passed CTET through CBSE.

For Creative Teachers – Graduation in relevant subject with 50% marks.

FCSA – Graduation with PGDCA (from a recognized University/ Institute recognized by AICTE) (OR) “A” level certificate in Computer Science/ Information Technology or Informatics from DOEACC/ NIELTOR BCA/ B.Sc/ B.Tech/ BE should be. Also MCA / Master in Computer Science / Other Post Graduate Degree in Computer Science / IT from a recognized University.

Age Limit for NVS Recruitment 2021

For all category teachers – 50 years as on 1st July of the year of engagement. For Superannuated NVS 1 Govt. School Teachers, the maximum age limit will be 62 years as on 1st July 2021

Selection Process for NVS Recruitment 2021

Selection will be made on the basis of marks scored in academics. Other qualifications, as well as teaching experience in the particular subject followed by an online interview between 09:00 AM to 05:30 PM, will also be taken into account.