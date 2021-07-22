SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Looking for a job with SSC? Here’s an opportunity for you. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has sought applications for the post of Constable (General Duty) and Rifleman (General Duty). Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website at ssc.nic.in till August 31. A total of 25, 271 vacancies will be filled through SC GD Constable Recruitment 2021 drive.Also Read - UP TGT UPSESSB Admit Card 2021 Released: UPSESSB Releases TGT 2021 Admit Card | Here's Direct Link to Download

The Staff Selection Commission is recruitment for various posts including Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR). Candidates are requested to go through the official notification of SSC GD Constable recruitment 2021 before applying for the posts.

Important Dates For SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021

Dates for submission of online applications: July 17 to August 31

Last date and time for making online fee payment: September 2, 2021

Pay Scale For SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021:

Pay Level – 3 (Rs 21,700- Rs 69,100).

Total number of vacancies For SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021:

BSF – 7545 (Male – 6413 and Female – 1132)

CISF – 8464 (Male – 7610 and Female – 854)

SSB – 3806 (Male – 3806)

ITBP – 1431 (Male – 1216 and Female – 215)

AR – 3785 (Male – 3185 and Female – 600)

SSF – 240 (Male – 194 and Female – 46)

Age Limit For SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021:

18-23 years as on August 1, 2021. Relaxations in upper age are also given for different categories.

Eligibility Criteria For SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021:

The candidates should be class 10th or SSC passed from a recognized board. Those who have not acquired the essential educational qualification as on the stipulated date will not be eligible and need not apply.