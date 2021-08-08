UPSC EPFO Exam Date 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the admit card for UPSC EPFO 2020 recruitment exam anytime soon. The UPSC recruitment drive is ‘for 421 posts of Enforcement Officers-Accounts Officers, EPFO 2020’ and the exam will now be held on September 5, 2021’, the civil services commission stated. Candidates are requested to keep an eye on the official website of UPSC – upsc.gov.in.Also Read - India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Just One Day Left For Application Process to End For 32 Posts. Class 10 Pass Candidates Can Apply | Check Details Here

The UPSC EPFO exam will be held in an offline pen-and-paper mode. The syllabus comprises subjects such as General English, Indian Freedom Struggle, Current events and Developmental issues, Indian Polity and Economy, general accounting principles, general science and knowledge of computer applications, quantitative aptitude, and social security in India, among a few others.

The UPSC EPFO exam was scheduled for 4 October 2020 but due to the ongoing pandemic, the exam was postponed. The admit card will be released this month.

UPSC EPFO Admit Card: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website – upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘UPSC EPFO admit card’ (once the link is activated)

Step 3: Enter the required credentials and click on ‘Submit’

Step 4: Your UPSC EPFO admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future reference.