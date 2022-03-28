New Delhi: The Bombay High Court has invited online applications from the eligible candidates for Staff Car Driver post. Candidates who are interested can visit the official website of the Bombay High Court to apply for the post. Class 10 Pass candidates are also eligible to apply for Bombay High Court Driver Recruitment 2022.Also Read - RCFL Recruitment 2022: Application Process For 137 Posts Ends Today; Apply Now at rcfltd.com

Important Details:

Last date of Online Application – 11 April 2022

Click Here For Bombay High Court Recruitment Online Application

Bombay High Court Vacancy Details

Staff Car Driver

Bombay High Court Staff Car Driver Salary: Rs.19,900/- to Rs.63,200/- per month.

Bombay High Court Staff Car Driver Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 10th Passed

Bombay High Court Staff Car Driver Age Limit:

21 to 38 years

For the convenience of the candidates, we have also mentioned the steps through which they can apply for the position: