DTC Recruitment: The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is inviting Women candidates for the driver post. According to a notice published by DTC, the corporation has started a special recruitment drive for Female Candidates for a period of 1-year. Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply online on the DTC website i.e. dtc.nic.in using their driving license and Aadhar Card.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Process For 45 Posts Ends Tomorrow; Apply Online at upsc.gov.in
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can apply for the post: Also Read - KVS Recruitment 2022: Apply For TGT, PGT, PRT, and 15 More Positions | Selection Through Interview
- Visit the official website of DTC
- Click on ‘Apply online for the post of DTC Contractual Driver only for Ladies’ and then on ‘APPLY FOR CONTRACTUAL DRIVER POST’
- Register for the post
- Provide your details and fill in the details
The maximum age limit for DTC Driver Recruitment is 50 years. Also Read - DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 8 Posts at drdo.gov.in | Check Eligibility And Other Details Here
TC Driver 2022 Important Date
- Last Date of Application – 08 April 2022
DTC Driver 2022 Salary
DTC Driver Height 2022
DTC Driver Training 2022
The selected female candidates will undergo 2 months of driving training followed by and skill test certification from DTC before allowing them to operate on the road.
DTC Driver Age Limit 2022
50 Years