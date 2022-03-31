DTC Recruitment: The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is inviting Women candidates for the driver post. According to a notice published by DTC, the corporation has started a special recruitment drive for Female Candidates for a period of 1-year. Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply online on the DTC website i.e. dtc.nic.in using their driving license and Aadhar Card.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Process For 45 Posts Ends Tomorrow; Apply Online at upsc.gov.in

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can apply for the post:

Visit the official website of DTC

Click on ‘Apply online for the post of DTC Contractual Driver only for Ladies’ and then on ‘APPLY FOR CONTRACTUAL DRIVER POST’

Register for the post

Provide your details and fill in the details

The maximum age limit for DTC Driver Recruitment is 50 years.

TC Driver 2022 Important Date

Last Date of Application – 08 April 2022

DTC Driver 2022 Salary

Rs. 12000

DTC Driver Height 2022

Height – 153 cm

DTC Driver Training 2022

The selected female candidates will undergo 2 months of driving training followed by and skill test certification from DTC before allowing them to operate on the road.

DTC Driver Age Limit 2022

50 Years