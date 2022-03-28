Sarkari Naukari 2022 Latest News Today: If you are 12th pass (12th Pass Jobs) and looking for a job (Sarkari Naukri), then here’s a good opportunity for you. In Rajasthan, Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Lab assistants. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for RSMSSB Lab Assistant Recruitment 2022 by visiting the official website @sso.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can also submit their applications till 23rd April 2022.Also Read - Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022: Class 10 Pass Candidates Can Apply For 5 Posts at indianairforce.nic.in

RSMSSB Lab Assistant Recruitment 2022: Total Vacancies

With this recruitment process, a total of 1012 vacancies will be filled. RSMSSB Lab Assistant exam will be conducted on March 28th and June 29th at various exam centers.

Important Dates: The last date to submit online application: 23 April 2022 RSMSSB Lab Assistant Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details Lab Assistant – 1012 Posts

Educational Qualification

The candidate must be 12th passed from a recognized Board and must have knowledge of Hindi Written Devnagri Script and Rajasthan Culture. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification PDF for more details.

Age Limit

The candidate must be between the age group of 18 to 40 years of age. For the reserved category candidates, there will be age relaxation, as per govt norms.

Patna High Court Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited from eligible candidates for appointment to 129 (one hundred twenty-nine) vacant posts of “Stenographer (Group-C Post)” in Level 4 ( 25500/- to 81100/-) of the pay matrix of 7th PRC plus usual allowances as admissible under the Patna High Court Officers and Staff (Recruitment, Appointment, Promotion and Other Conditions of Service and Conduct) Rules, 2021 as amended from time to time in the Establishment of the High Court of Judicature at Patna (hereinafter referred to as ‘High Court’) initially on probation for a period of one year.

A total of 129 posts will be filled up during this recruitment drive. Out of total 129 posts, 5 shall be horizontally reserved for Orthopedically Handicapped (OH) candidates in their respective categories.

Category wise vacancy

Total: 129

Unreserved: 55

Scheduled Castes (SC): 21

Scheduled Tribes (ST): 2

Extremely Backward Classes (EBC): 23

Backward Classes (BC): 15

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 13

Minimum qualifications for Patna High Court Stenographer vacancy

The applicant must possess following essential educational qualification/Computer Qualification for the post of Stenographer as of 01st January, 2022:-

Intermediate (12th Passed) from a recognised Board/ University.

Certificate of English Shorthand and English Typing from a recognised institution.

Diploma/ Certificate of at least six month’s Course in Computer Application from a recognised institution.

Minimum speed of 80 words per minute in English shorthand.

Minimum speed of 40 words per minute in English Typing.

Age limit of Patna High Court Stenographer vacancy 2022

Age limit as on 01.01.2022

Minimum Age – 18 Years

Maximum Age – 37 Years

However, there will be relaxation for the reserved categories as per the government rules.

Application fee

While the candidates of UR/ BC/MBC/ EWS will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000, the SC/ ST & other candidates will have to pay Rs 500.

How to apply online for Patna High Court Recruitment 2022

The interested and eligible candidates have to apply online on the official website of the Patna High Court (link given below).