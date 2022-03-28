RBI Grade A Recruitment 2022: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) and Assistant Manager (Protocol and Security) posts in Grade A. As per the recruitment advertisement, a total of 9 posts will be filled. Those candidates who are interested can check the details about the eligibility and selection process through the official website — rbi.org.in. Also Read - IGI Aviation Delhi Recruitment 2022: Only Few Days Left to Apply For 1095 Posts at igiaviationdelhi.com

Important Dates

The online application will begin: March 28

The online application will end: April 18, 2022.

Closure for editing application details: April 18, 2022 (06:00 PM)

Last date for printing your application: May 21, 2022

Online Fee Payment: March 28 to April 18, 2022(06:00 PM)

RBI Grade A Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha): 6 posts

Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security): 3 posts

RBI Grade A Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha): Second Class Master’s Degree in Hindi/Hindi Translation with English as a subject at the Bachelor’s Degree level; OR (ii) Second Class Master’s Degree in English with Hindi as a subject at the Bachelor’s Degree level along with Post Graduation diploma in translation; OR (iii) Second Class Master’s Degree in Sanskrit / Economics / Commerce with English and Hindi as subjects at the Bachelor’s Degree level along with Post graduate diploma in translation. (In lieu of a subject of Hindi at Bachelor’s Degree level, one may have recognized Hindi qualification equivalent to a Bachelor’s Degree); OR (iv) Master’s Degree in both English and Hindi/Hindi Translation, of which one must be Second Class. Also Read - BPSC Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Apply For 6421 Posts Tomorrow| Selection Process, Eligibility Criteria And Direct Link Here

Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security): The candidate should be an Officer with a minimum of five years of Commissioned Service in the Army/Navy/Air Force. Also Read - WB Police Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For Assistant Engineer Post at wbphidcl.com| Deets Inside

How to Apply?

Candidates are required to apply only online using the website www.rbi.org.in.No other means/mode of application will be accepted.