224 Vacancies For Government Jobs In ISRO, Apply Now, Full Details Inside

Shortlisting in ISRO Recruitment 2024 selection process will be based on written interview or skill test.

Government Jobs In ISRO: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has announced recruitment for many posts. Registration for these jobs started on 10 February, and the last date of application has been fixed as 1 March. The posts for which recruitment will be done include the posts of Scientist, Engineer, Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Library Assistant, Technician, etc.

Eligible candidates can apply for ISRO Recruitment 2024 through the official website isro.gov.in

For the vacancies in SC posts, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 250. This amount is non-refundable. Candidates will have to pay Rs 750 as a processing fee for each application. This will be refunded only to those applicants who appear for the written examination.

How will the selection be done?

ISRO Recruitment Drive 2024 aims to fill a total of 224 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Scientists or Engineers-5

Technical Assistant- 55

Scientific Assistant- 6

Library Assistant- 1

Technician B or Draughtsman B- 142

Fireman A-3

Cook- 4

Light Vehicle Driver A-6

Heavy vehicle driver A-2

ISRO Recruitment 2024: How To Apply

Go to the career tab on the home page of isro.gov.in

“Advt No URSC: ISTRAC: 01: 2024 – Recruitment to the posts of Scientist or Engineer – ‘SC’, Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Library Assistant, Technician – ‘B’, Draughtsman – ‘B’, Cook, Fireman – ‘ Click on the link named “A’, Heavy Vehicle Driver – ‘A’ and Light Vehicle Driver – ‘A’”.

Fill ISRO application form 2024

Upload the required documents

Pay application fees

Take a printout.

