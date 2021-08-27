AAI Recruitment 2021: Here comes a wonderful job opportunity for the eligible candidates as the Airport Authority of India has invited applications for the recruitment to Senior Assistant posts. Candidates who are interested and eligible should visit the official website at aai.aero to apply. The Airport Authority of India has announced a vacancy for 29 posts under AAI Recruitment 2021 drive. Notably, the application process started from July 29 and the last date to apply is August 31, 2021.Also Read - NTPC Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Available for Various Posts in NTPC, No Exam Required, Salary in Lakhs; Check Eligibility, Important Dates & Other Details

The applicants who have not yet applied for the posts should do it before the deadline. The applicants have to download the performa (form) and send the filled form on email to dpcrhqer@aai.aero. Moreover, the candidates can send their applications by speed post to the DPC Cell, Department of HRM, Regional Headquarters (Eastern Region), Kolkata, on or before 31 August 2021.

AAI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Vacancy for Senior Assistant in Operations – 14 posts

Vacancy for Senior Assistant in Finance – 06 posts

Vacancy for Senior Assistant in Electronics – 09 posts

AAI Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Senior Assistant in Operations – Candidates should be a Graduate also have a Diploma in Management. An LMV License will be a plus.

Senior Assistant in Finance – Candidates should have a B.Com degree with certificate of computer training course of 3 to 6 months.

Senior Assistant in Electronics – Candidates should have Diploma in Electronics/ Telecommunication/ Radio Engineering..

AAI Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Senior Assistant in Operations – Candidates should be 50 years of age as on June 30, 2021.

Senior Assistant in Finance – Candidates should be 50 years of age as on June 30, 2021.

Senior Assistant in Electronics – Candidates should be 50 years of age as on June 30, 2021.

AAI Recruitment 2021: Salary package

Senior Assistant in Operations – From Rs 36,000 to Rs 1,10,000 (approx)

Senior Assistant in Finance – From Rs 36,000 to Rs 1,10,000 (approx)

Senior Assistant in Electronics – From Rs 36,000 to Rs. 1,10,000 (approx)