AAI Recruitment 2021: Here’s a good opportunity for youths looking for a job with the Airport Authority of India. For the same, AAI has sought applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Assistant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for AAI recruitment 2021 by visiting on the official website of AAI at aai.aero. The last date to apply for these posts is August 31, 2021.Also Read - ISRO Launches GSLV-F10/EOS-03 Mission But Faces Setback Due to Performance Anomaly in Cryogenic Stage | WATCH

Candidates can also directly apply for these posts (AAI Recruitment 2021) by clicking on this link. They are requested to go through the official notification of AAI Recruitment 2021 through this link before applying for these posts. A total of 29 posts will be filled under AAI Recruitment 2021 drive.

Important Dates for AAI Recruitment 2021

Start date to apply: July 29, 2021

Last date to apply: August 31, 2021

Vacancy Details for AAI Recruitment 2021

Senior Assistant (Operations) – 14 Posts

Senior Assistant (Finance) – 06 Posts

Senior Assistant (Electronics) – 09 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for AAI Recruitment 2021

Senior Assistant (Operations) – Graduate with LMV License. Candidates should also have a Diploma in Management.

Senior Assistant (Finance) – Candidates should have B.Com with certificate of computer training course of 03 to 06 months.

Senior Assistant (Electronics)- Candidates should have Diploma in Electronics/ Telecommunication/ Radio Engineering.

Age Limit for AAI Recruitment 2021

Senior Assistant (Operations) – Candidates’ age limit should be 50 years as on June 30, 2021.

Senior Assistant (Finance) – Candidates’ age limit should be 50 years as on June 30, 2021.

Senior Assistant (Electronics) – Candidates’ age limit should be 50 years as on June 30, 2021.

Salary for AAI Recruitment 2021

Senior Assistant (Operations) – Rs. 36,000 to Rs. 1,10,000

Senior Assistant (Finance) – Rs. 36,000 to Rs. 1,10,000

Senior Assistant (Electronics) – Rs. 36,000 to Rs. 1,10,000