AAI Recruitment 2022: The Airports Authority of India(AAI) is hiring candidates for the posts of JuniorExecutive (Air Traffic Control). Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of AAI at aai.aero. The registration process has started today, June 15, 2022. Candidates can apply online till July 14, 2022. A total of 400 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Before applying for the post, the candidate should ensure that he/she fulfils the eligibility and other norms mentioned in the Advertisement.

AAI Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Opening date for Online Application: June 15, 2022

Last date for Online Application: July 14, 2022

The tentative date of the Online Examination Will be announced on AAI Website

AAI Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control): 400 posts

No. of vacancies and reservation

UR: 163 posts

EWS: 40 posts

OBC (NCL): 108 posts

SC: 59 posts

ST: 30 posts

PWD (included): 04 posts

AAI Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale

Junior Executive (E-1) :- Rs.40000-3%-140000

AAI Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification : In order to apply for the post, a candidate must have a Full Time Regular Bachelors’ Degree of three years in Science (B.Sc) with Physics and Mathematics. OR Full Time Regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in any discipline. (Physics & Mathematics should be subjects in any one of the semesters curriculum)

: In order to apply for the post, a candidate must have a Full Time Regular Bachelors’ Degree of three years in Science (B.Sc) with Physics and Mathematics. OR Full Time Regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in any discipline. (Physics & Mathematics should be subjects in any one of the semesters curriculum) The candidate shall have minimum proficiency in both spoken and written English of the level of 10+2standard (the candidate shall have passed English as one of the subject in 10th or 12th standard)

AAI Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification and selection process through the official notification shared below:

AAI Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at aai.aero till July 14, 2022.