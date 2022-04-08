New Delhi: The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has released a notification for 12 vacancies in Land Management and Fire Services departments in the North-East region. Candidates who are eligible and interested can send their applications offline on or before April 29 and 28, respectively.Also Read - BSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Bumper Vacancies Notified in Bihar Govt Departments, Apply at bssc.bihar.gov.in From 14 April

According to the AAI, there are two vacancies of Consultants for the Land Management department at Imphal and Agartala. There are ten vacancies for the Junior Consultant post in the Fire Services department. Posting will be at the Hollongoi station.

Remuneration for the Consultant post will be ₹1 lakh and for the Junior Consultant post, it is ₹50,000.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the notifications below:

For more information, interested candidates can visit the careers portal of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) website.