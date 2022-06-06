AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022: The All India Institute of Medical Science(AIIMS) New Delhi has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, and others. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in till June 30, 2022. The application process began on Wednesday, June 01, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 21 vacant posts will be filled. As per the official notification, the last date to submit the hard copy of the application form is July 15, 2022.Also Read - SSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 797 Posts Till June 13| Read Details Inside

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022 Important Dates to Remember

The registration process will begin on: June 01

The registration process will end on: June 30

Last date to submit the hard copy of the application form: July 15, 2022.

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Medical Superintendent: 01 post

Associate Professor: 03 posts

Associate Professor: 17 posts

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit and selection process through the direct link given below.

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General, OBC Category are required to pay Rs 1500 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to the EWS, SC, and ST categories are required to pay Rs 1200 as an application fee.

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022 How to Apply?