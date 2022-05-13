AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi will end the registration process for 410 posts on May 16, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.Also Read - SSC Phase 10 Selection Post 2022 Registration Process Begins at ssc.nic.in| Check Last Date, Other Details Here

Here’s all you need to know about qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details of AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 16 May 2022

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the Subject/ Specialty and number of posts

Anaesthesiology Pain Medicine & Critical Care: 50 posts

Onco. Anaesthesiology: 22 posts

Palliative Medicine: 9 posts

Cardiac-Anaesthesiology: 07 posts

Neuro-Anaesthesiology: 14 posts

Radio-Diagnosis and Interventional Radiology: 14 posts

Cardiovascular Radiology & Endovascular Interventions: 07 posts

Neuroimaging & Interventional Neuro- Radiology: 08 posts

Orthopaedics: 09 posts

Pharmacology: 02 posts

Prosthodontics(CDER): 1 post

Conservative & Endodontics (CDER): 01 post

Orthodontics (CDER): 01 post

Community Dentistry(CDER): 01 post

Oral & Max. Surgery(CDER): 01 post

Critical & Intensive Care: 06 post

Medical Oncology: 09 posts

Radiation Oncology: 3 posts

Medicine: 7 posts

Emergency Medicine: 15 posts

Medicine Trauma: 14 posts

Rheumatology: 02 posts

Geriatric Medicine: 2 posts

Neuro-Surgery: 24 posts

Paediatrics: 17 posts

Paediatrics Surgery: 04 posts

Dermatology & Venereology: 03 posts

Forensic Medicine: 02 posts

Lab. Oncology: 05 posts

Medical Physics: 02 posts

Pathology: 05 posts

Pulmonary Critical Care And Sleep Medicine: 03 posts

Lab Medicine: 07 posts

Microbiology: 05 posts

Urology: 04 posts

Obstetrics & Gynecology: 13 posts

Ophthalmology: 6 posts

Cardiology: 6 posts

Cardiac Thoracic & Vascular Surgery(CTVS): 5 posts

Surgery: 05 posts

Surgery Trauma (JPNATC): 18 posts

Plastic Surgery & Reconstructive Surgery: 13 posts

Anatomy: 04 posts

Biophysics: 04 posts

Community Medicine: 02 posts

ENT: 02 posts

Hospital Administration: 21 posts

Surgical Oncology: 05 posts

Transfusion Medicine: 01 posts

Psychiatry: 07 posts

Physiology: 03 posts

Biochemistry: 03 posts

Clinical Hematology: 01 post

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation(PMR): 04 posts

Biotechnology: 01 post

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above are advised to go through the official notification shared below:

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

The Examination will be conducted in online (CBT) mode only followed by an Interview (Stage-II) of the eligible candidate. The examination will be held in 4 Metro cities of India. They are Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata & Chennai.

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

General/OBC Category: Rs.1500

SC/ST/EWS Category: Rs.1200

Persons with Bench-mark Disabilities [PWBD]: NIL

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online

Those candidates who are interested and eligible for the posts can apply online on the AIIMS’s official website, aiimsexams.ac.in before May 16.