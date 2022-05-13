AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi will end the registration process for 410 posts on May 16, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.Also Read - SSC Phase 10 Selection Post 2022 Registration Process Begins at ssc.nic.in| Check Last Date, Other Details Here
Here’s all you need to know about qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details of AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 16 May 2022
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
Name of the Subject/ Specialty and number of posts
- Anaesthesiology Pain Medicine & Critical Care: 50 posts
- Onco. Anaesthesiology: 22 posts
- Palliative Medicine: 9 posts
- Cardiac-Anaesthesiology: 07 posts
- Neuro-Anaesthesiology: 14 posts
- Radio-Diagnosis and Interventional Radiology: 14 posts
- Cardiovascular Radiology & Endovascular Interventions: 07 posts
- Neuroimaging & Interventional Neuro- Radiology: 08 posts
- Orthopaedics: 09 posts
- Pharmacology: 02 posts
- Prosthodontics(CDER): 1 post
- Conservative & Endodontics (CDER): 01 post
- Orthodontics (CDER): 01 post
- Community Dentistry(CDER): 01 post
- Oral & Max. Surgery(CDER): 01 post
- Critical & Intensive Care: 06 post
- Medical Oncology: 09 posts
- Radiation Oncology: 3 posts
- Medicine: 7 posts
- Emergency Medicine: 15 posts
- Medicine Trauma: 14 posts
- Rheumatology: 02 posts
- Geriatric Medicine: 2 posts
- Neuro-Surgery: 24 posts
- Paediatrics: 17 posts
- Paediatrics Surgery: 04 posts
- Dermatology & Venereology: 03 posts
- Forensic Medicine: 02 posts
- Lab. Oncology: 05 posts
- Medical Physics: 02 posts
- Pathology: 05 posts
- Pulmonary Critical Care And Sleep Medicine: 03 posts
- Lab Medicine: 07 posts
- Microbiology: 05 posts
- Urology: 04 posts
- Obstetrics & Gynecology: 13 posts
- Ophthalmology: 6 posts
- Cardiology: 6 posts
- Cardiac Thoracic & Vascular Surgery(CTVS): 5 posts
- Surgery: 05 posts
- Surgery Trauma (JPNATC): 18 posts
- Plastic Surgery & Reconstructive Surgery: 13 posts
- Anatomy: 04 posts
- Biophysics: 04 posts
- Community Medicine: 02 posts
- ENT: 02 posts
- Hospital Administration: 21 posts
- Surgical Oncology: 05 posts
- Transfusion Medicine: 01 posts
- Psychiatry: 07 posts
- Physiology: 03 posts
- Biochemistry: 03 posts
- Clinical Hematology: 01 post
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation(PMR): 04 posts
- Biotechnology: 01 post
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above are advised to go through the official notification shared below:
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022 Selection Process
The Examination will be conducted in online (CBT) mode only followed by an Interview (Stage-II) of the eligible candidate. The examination will be held in 4 Metro cities of India. They are Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata & Chennai.
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
- General/OBC Category: Rs.1500
- SC/ST/EWS Category: Rs.1200
- Persons with Bench-mark Disabilities [PWBD]: NIL
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online
Those candidates who are interested and eligible for the posts can apply online on the AIIMS’s official website, aiimsexams.ac.in before May 16.