AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2022: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Gorakhpur has invited applications to fill up 23 Faculty posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website of AIIMS Gorakhpur, aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in. The last date to apply for the posts is March 21, 2022. For more details on eligibility, age limit, and other details, candidates are advised to read this article.

Important Dates

The last date to apply for the posts: March 21, 2022

Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Professor cum Principal, College of Nursing: 1 Post

Associate Professor (Reader) in Nursing: 2 Posts

Assistant Professor/Lecturer in Nursing: 3 Posts

Tutor/Clinical Instructor: 17 Posts

AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Professor cum Principal, College of Nursing: Master's Degree in Nursing with advanced specialization in Nursing from a recognized institution/ university. Must be registered Nurse and Midwife. 10 years experience in the nursing field after registration as a nurse, out of which seven years must have been spent in nursing education or administration after obtaining the prescribed postgraduate qualification.

Associate Professor (Reader) in Nursing: Master’s Degree in Nursing from a recognised Institution/ University. Registered Nurse and Midwife. Eight years experience after M. Sc (Nursing) including 05(five) years of teaching experience in Nursing.

Assistant Professor/Lecturer in Nursing: Master’s Degree in Nursing from a recognised institution/University. Registered Nurse and Midwife.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the official notice shared below.

AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Candidates can apply online through the official website of AIIMS, Gorakhpur, aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in before March 21, 2022.